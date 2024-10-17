Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Shares Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 8,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 26,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Regional Health Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter.

Regional Health Properties Company Profile

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

