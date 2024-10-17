Rep. Gerald E. Connolly Sells Off Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Representative Gerald E. Connolly (D-Virginia) recently sold shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). In a filing disclosed on October 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Leidos stock on October 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “TIAA JOINT” account.

Representative Gerald E. Connolly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Leidos alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) on 10/10/2024.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of LDOS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.38. 198,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,739. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.89 and a 200-day moving average of $147.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $90.30 and a one year high of $170.08.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,241.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,241.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.92.

Get Our Latest Report on LDOS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,430,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,592,000 after buying an additional 188,458 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 156.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,133,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,356,000 after purchasing an additional 691,575 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 782,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,102,000 after buying an additional 222,179 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,942,000 after buying an additional 303,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Leidos by 19.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 553,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,790,000 after acquiring an additional 89,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Connolly

Gerald Edward Connolly (Democratic Party) (also known as Gerry) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Virginia’s 11th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2009. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Connolly (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Virginia’s 11th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Click here to see Connolly’s key votes in Congress. Since at least 2012, Connolly was assigned to the Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. From 1995 through 2008, Connolly served as a member of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. Connolly was born in Boston, Massachusetts. He earned his bachelor’s from Maryknoll College in 1971 and his M.P.A. in 1971 from Harvard University. After receiving his master’s, he began working for the United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations. Prior to his election to the U.S. House, Connolly was a chair of the Board of Supervisors in Fairfax County, Va.

About Leidos

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.