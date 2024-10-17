Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML). In a filing disclosed on October 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in ASML stock on October 4th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 9/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) on 9/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 9/20/2024.

ASML Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $13.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $697.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,975,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,618. The company has a market capitalization of $275.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $573.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $840.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $919.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,018.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth $92,006,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.0% during the third quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 18,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,088,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

