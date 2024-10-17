Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL). In a filing disclosed on October 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Dell Technologies stock on October 4th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 10/4/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 9/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) on 9/20/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 9/20/2024.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

Dell Technologies stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,040,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,429,373. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.52 and a 200 day moving average of $125.37. The firm has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,912,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,058,298.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,912,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,058,298.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 500,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total transaction of $58,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,294,095,581.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,952,662 shares of company stock worth $2,113,259,348. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

