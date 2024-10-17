Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 17th (APLD, CLMT, CYTK, LXRX, NVZMY, OKUR, PCTY, PSTX, SAGE, TSLA)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, October 17th:
Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Novonesis A/S (OTC:NVZMY) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.
Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Glj Research. Glj Research currently has a $24.86 target price on the stock.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the stock.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $450.00 price target on the stock.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.
Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.