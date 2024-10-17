Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 17th (APLD, CLMT, CYTK, LXRX, NVZMY, OKUR, PCTY, PSTX, SAGE, TSLA)

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2024

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, October 17th:

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Novonesis A/S (OTC:NVZMY) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Glj Research. Glj Research currently has a $24.86 target price on the stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $450.00 price target on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

