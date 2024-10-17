Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 17th (APLD, CLMT, CYTK, LXRX, NVZMY, OKUR, PCTY, PSTX, SAGE, TSLA)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, October 17th:

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Novonesis A/S (OTC:NVZMY) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Glj Research. Glj Research currently has a $24.86 target price on the stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $450.00 price target on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

