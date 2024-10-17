Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 39.60 ($0.52), with a volume of 139408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.40 ($0.51).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 39 ($0.51) target price on shares of Resolute Mining in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The firm has a market cap of £915.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1,680.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 35.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 30.19.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, prospecting, and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It is involved in mining gold and silver. The company’s flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

