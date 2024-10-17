Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Insider Stephen Michael Kelsey Sells 16,666 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $824,800.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,551.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RVMD stock opened at $50.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.43. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.09.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 140.9% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RVMD. Bank of America upped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

