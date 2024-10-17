Rheos Capital Works Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. RTX makes up 1.8% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $34,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its holdings in RTX by 64.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $126.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.88 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $72.48 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.50 and its 200 day moving average is $110.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is 145.67%.

In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

