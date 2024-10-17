Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys 2,500 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $294.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.55.

View Our Latest Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.