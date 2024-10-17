Rheos Capital Works Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lessened its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 169,100 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Crocs worth $21,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.8% during the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 8.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 8.0% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.6% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 64.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CROX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.58.

Crocs Price Performance

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $137.54 on Thursday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,404.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $875,653.44. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

