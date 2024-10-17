Rheos Capital Works Inc. Raises Stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $7,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 42.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,121,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,589,000 after buying an additional 1,815,569 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,060,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,569,000 after buying an additional 384,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after buying an additional 584,875 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,294,000 after buying an additional 2,053,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,713,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,536,000 after buying an additional 344,827 shares in the last quarter.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of -0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average is $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 24.89, a current ratio of 24.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKRO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akero Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Akero Therapeutics

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $143,052.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,861.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,469,594.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $143,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,861.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,867 shares of company stock worth $8,410,994 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.