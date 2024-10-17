Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Up 4.4% – Should You Buy?

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.53. 210,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 362,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 10,546,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,698,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,779,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,012,000 after acquiring an additional 270,972 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 49.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 221,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 72,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 30.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 245,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 56,829 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

