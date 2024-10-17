Ripio Credit Network Trading Down 0.5% This Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and $2,442.76 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007729 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,160.60 or 1.00005849 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00013585 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000900 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00061717 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, "Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00172219 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,456.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/."

