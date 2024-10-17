Riversedge Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,109 shares during the period. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF comprises about 7.2% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned 1.35% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $31,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $20,609,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,418,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,423,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,204,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 221.2% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 262,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,067,000 after acquiring an additional 180,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ UITB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.16. The stock had a trading volume of 32,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,165. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

