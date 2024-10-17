Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $5.27 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWG. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $225,000.

NASDAQ:VTWG traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $212.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $148.12 and a 1-year high of $213.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

