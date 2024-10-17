Riversedge Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA)

Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,167 shares during the quarter. Harbor International Compounders ETF accounts for 4.1% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned approximately 13.62% of Harbor International Compounders ETF worth $18,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSEA. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $469,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Harbor International Compounders ETF by 80.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Harbor International Compounders ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,000,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Harbor International Compounders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 63,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 16,945 shares during the period.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Price Performance

Shares of OSEA traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $28.28. 10,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,847. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.71. The firm has a market cap of $130.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.93. Harbor International Compounders ETF has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $29.43.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Profile

The Harbor International Compounders ETF (OSEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects international companies with sustainable growth based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. The fund targets compounders and excludes US firms in aim for long-term capital appreciation.

