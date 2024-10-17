Riverside Resources (CVE:RRI) Trading Up 7.4% – Still a Buy?

Riverside Resources Inc. (CVE:RRI – Get Free Report) was up 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 51,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 48,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market cap of C$10.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15.

Riverside Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, rare earth elements (REE), and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Oakes Gold project covering an area of approximately 5,600 hectares; the Pichette comprises 1,650 hectares; and the Longrose and Vincent projects in located northwestern Ontario, Canada, as well as Duc project covering an area of approximately 600 hectares located in Ontario, Canada; and the Revel project includes 1,100 hectares located in the north of Revelstoke, British Columbia.

