Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.18.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.25.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $1,215,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,940.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $1,139,995.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at $12,127,675.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $1,215,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,940.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 241,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,273. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 975.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 30.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

