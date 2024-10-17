Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $284.80.
A number of brokerages have commented on ROK. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Rockwell Automation
Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation Stock Performance
Shares of ROK stock opened at $274.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.71. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $242.81 and a fifty-two week high of $312.76.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rockwell Automation announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Rockwell Automation Company Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rockwell Automation
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Trading Halts Explained
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.