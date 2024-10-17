Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 99.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $269.62. The stock had a trading volume of 190,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,535. The firm has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.32 and its 200 day moving average is $248.62. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $270.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

