Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Has $25.84 Million Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,034 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC owned 0.45% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $25,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $78,000.

AVEM traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $63.99. The stock had a trading volume of 121,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,957. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.98. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

