Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

NOBL stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.80. The company had a trading volume of 298,927 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

