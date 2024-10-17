Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Purchases 352 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 36,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 308,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,215,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,212,770. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $68.93. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.71.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

