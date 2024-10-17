Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Rollins alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rollins

Rollins Price Performance

NYSE:ROL opened at $49.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $51.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,010.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,056 shares of company stock worth $698,347. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.