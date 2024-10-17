Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) vs. TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Free Report) and TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Roots and TJX Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roots 0 0 0 0 N/A TJX Companies 0 3 13 0 2.81

TJX Companies has a consensus target price of $126.76, suggesting a potential upside of 7.99%. Given TJX Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TJX Companies is more favorable than Roots.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roots N/A N/A N/A TJX Companies 8.56% 63.19% 15.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Roots and TJX Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Roots and TJX Companies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roots N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TJX Companies $54.22 billion 2.44 $4.47 billion $4.14 28.36

TJX Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Roots.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of TJX Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of TJX Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TJX Companies beats Roots on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce. The Partners and Other segment involved in the wholesale of Roots branded products to the company's international operating partners, licensees, and wholesale customers. Roots Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise. It offers its products through stores and e-commerce sites. The TJX Companies, Inc. was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

