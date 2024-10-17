Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 1.2% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $17,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $560.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $548.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.12. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $474.46 and a 12-month high of $579.10. The company has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

