RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and traded as low as $9.45. RSA Insurance Group shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
RSA Insurance Group Trading Down 0.2 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45.
About RSA Insurance Group
RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents.
