Samarth Kulkarni Sells 4,293 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $198,680.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,484,271.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $49.00 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.59.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. The business’s revenue was down 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CRSP. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.