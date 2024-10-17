San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.05 and traded as high as $4.21. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 126,941 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SJT

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $186.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 466.64% and a net margin of 82.97%. The company had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 88,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 206,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836 shares during the period. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.