SANUWAVE Health Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, October 18th (OTCMKTS:SNWV)

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on Friday, October 18th. The 1-375 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, October 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, October 17th.

SANUWAVE Health Stock Performance

SNWV stock remained flat at $0.04 on Wednesday. 1,256,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. SANUWAVE Health has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04.

Get SANUWAVE Health alerts:

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. SANUWAVE Health had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SANUWAVE Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANUWAVE Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.