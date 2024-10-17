Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Raised by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. Dbs Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,141,615.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $61.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18. The company has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

