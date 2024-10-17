Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.19 and last traded at $28.17, with a volume of 18762 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.14.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab 1000 Index ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHK. Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1,049.4% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 28,701 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

