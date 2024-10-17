Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stake Lowered by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,303,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,908,000 after buying an additional 1,381,789 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,410.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,769,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,430 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 1,953,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,884,000 after purchasing an additional 173,665 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,323,000 after purchasing an additional 187,257 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $28.94 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

