SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,381 CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in CAVA Group by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,213,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,762,264. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $12,387,087.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 424,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,432,881.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 292,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,762,264. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 304,994 shares of company stock valued at $38,310,084. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on CAVA Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.64.

NYSE CAVA opened at $134.16 on Thursday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $135.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.22 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.06.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

