SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,849 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 47.2% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 5,940,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,644 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,392,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,107 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 1,657.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,636,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,608 shares during the last quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $100,639,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth $56,965,000.

Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.01. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $41.99.

Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

