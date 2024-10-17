SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ndwm LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 88.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 777,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 365,371 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $281,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 32.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 924,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,699,000 after purchasing an additional 228,541 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 69.3% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PHYS opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

