SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $718,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SDY opened at $143.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.81. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $144.06.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

