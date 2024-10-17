Secure Trust Bank’s (STB) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.54) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

LON STB opened at GBX 820 ($10.71) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 838.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 792.89. Secure Trust Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 572 ($7.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 950 ($12.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £154.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 598.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Secure Trust Bank’s payout ratio is 2,043.80%.

In other Secure Trust Bank news, insider Jim Brown acquired 12,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 860 ($11.23) per share, for a total transaction of £108,360 ($141,499.09). In related news, insider David McCreadie purchased 5,930 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 843 ($11.01) per share, with a total value of £49,989.90 ($65,278.01). Corporate insiders own 14.85% of the company's stock.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

