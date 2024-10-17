Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Short Interest Update

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the September 15th total of 5,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 457,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.5 days.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ASAI traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $6.18. 376,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,578. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23. Sendas Distribuidora has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAI. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 35.2% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,135,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,661,000 after buying an additional 2,116,441 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 403,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 90,256 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter valued at $810,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 63,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 30,450 shares during the last quarter. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America cut Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sendas Distribuidora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

