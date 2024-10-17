Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Update

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 672,800 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the September 15th total of 735,200 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Senmiao Technology Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ AIHS opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. Senmiao Technology has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 81.03% and a negative net margin of 67.01%.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases.

