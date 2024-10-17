Sensible Money LLC Lowers Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Sensible Money LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,033 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 10.4% of Sensible Money LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sensible Money LLC owned 0.33% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $23,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 35,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 118,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 117,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $27.33.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

