Sensible Money LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sensible Money LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Sensible Money LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bensler LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

VB opened at $242.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $242.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.22 and a 200 day moving average of $224.55.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

