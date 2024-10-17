Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore reduced its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,751 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore owned 0.06% of Service Properties Trust worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SVC. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 145,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 13.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 27,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on SVC shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Service Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Service Properties Trust Stock Down 16.4 %

Shares of SVC opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.20. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $512.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.33 million. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -95.24%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

