Seven Grand Managers LLC Boosts Position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Seven Grand Managers LLC boosted its stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 150.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. SharkNinja comprises 3.1% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Seven Grand Managers LLC owned 0.09% of SharkNinja worth $13,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the second quarter worth about $190,482,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,309,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,811,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,290,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in SharkNinja by 29.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,695,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,450,000 after acquiring an additional 380,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $83.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $97.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

SharkNinja stock opened at $105.09 on Thursday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.69 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.42 and its 200 day moving average is $81.32.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

