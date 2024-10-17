Seven Grand Managers LLC Purchases New Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,000. Casella Waste Systems accounts for approximately 2.3% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,536,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,385,000 after buying an additional 57,540 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,386,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,055,000 after acquiring an additional 101,995 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,680,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,725,000 after purchasing an additional 51,516 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,020,000 after purchasing an additional 90,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 983,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,078,000 after purchasing an additional 148,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $105.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.99. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $109.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

