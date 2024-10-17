Seven Grand Managers LLC Takes $24.30 Million Position in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,298,000. Lineage makes up about 5.5% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Seven Grand Managers LLC owned 0.13% of Lineage as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in Lineage in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,209,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,582,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lineage in the third quarter valued at $1,026,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage in the third quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Lineage during the third quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LINE opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Lineage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.16 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion and a PE ratio of -5.61.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.12%.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Robert Crisci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,300 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at $191,256. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $947,700 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LINE. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lineage from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

