Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Raised to $106.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.40.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $95.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.92. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.95, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $96.90.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.10 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,827,693.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at $18,827,693.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 8,551.1% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 562,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 555,737 shares during the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Deepwater Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 23.7% in the first quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 206,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,668,000 after acquiring an additional 39,589 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 113.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 457,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,532,000 after acquiring an additional 242,684 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

