Short Interest in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Declines By 5.7%

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Performance
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $4.75.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Australia Equity Fund
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Australia Equity Fund
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why Buffett Loves Occidental Stock And What It Means for Chevron
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into a Healthy Buying Opportunity
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Why Alphabet Could Rally 30% Before Christmas
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.