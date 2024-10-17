Short Interest in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Decreases By 10.1%

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,090,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the September 15th total of 9,000,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $58.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average of $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

