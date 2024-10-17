Short Interest in Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Drops By 8.3%

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 36,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on ARTL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Artelo Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.
Artelo Biosciences Stock Down 3.2 %
Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.
About Artelo Biosciences
Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.
